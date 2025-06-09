Lomani rues late lapses as Drua show signs of growth

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani. [Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani believes his side showed clear improvement despite their loss to the Waratahs on Friday in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash in Sydney.

After the slow start in last week’s match, Lomani says the team responded positively early on but failed to sustain momentum in the closing stages.

The Drua were competitive for much of the contest before fading late.

“We spoke about starting well. We obviously did that in the first 50 minutes. The boys just couldn’t hold on in the last 20. We’re a really good team, but we can’t afford to make mistakes. They’re going to count us; we’re just playing in their hands.”

Lomani acknowledged the team is still learning, particularly in adapting to different tactical demands such as kicking strategy and set-piece execution.

He believes those adjustments will strengthen the squad as the season progresses.

“One positive about us is that we have a lot of young boys coming up. It’s good to see them putting their hands up during these kinds of matchups.”

He added that the emergence of young players bodes well for the club’s long-term development.

The Drua will now turn their attention to the next round against the Hurricanes at the fortress in Lautoka.

