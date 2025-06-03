Djokovic beats Norrie to join Nadal in French Open century club

[Source: Reuters]

Three-times champion Novak Djokovic roared into the French Open quarter-finals by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 for his 100th match victory at Roland Garros to join Rafa Nadal in one of sport’s most exclusive fraternities.

The Serbian’s determined performance ensured he became only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam following the retired Nadal (112), keeping him on track for a record 25th major at the site of his Olympic gold last year.

It also made Roland Garros Djokovic’s most successful Grand Slam in terms of match wins, bettering the 99 victories that he has at the Australian Open, although the 38-year-old has lifted the trophy a staggering 10 times at Melbourne Park.

“It’s a number which is very good and nice, but a 101st win is even better,” Djokovic told the crowd in French.

“It’s not finished for me here the tournament and I feel very good and good to make history here. I hope there will be another win here in two days.”

By reaching the quarter-finals for the 16th straight year, Djokovic also became the oldest man entering the last eight at Roland Garros since 39-year-old Istvan Gulyas in 1971.

Djokovic arrived in Paris having won his 100th tour-level trophy in an otherwise lacklustre year and has not dropped a set in the tournament so far to remind his much younger title rivals of his undiminished hunger for more milestones.

He swapped breaks early on with Norrie in the first set but ran the 29-year-old ragged thereafter to win it before shrugging off another wobble on serve in a draining second set to pull away and double his advantage on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I feel good I have a lot of expectations from my game,” added Djokovic, who earned his sixth win over Norrie in as many meetings after also powering past the left-hander en route to the Geneva title.

“Every day I play better … 12 sets played and 12 sets won. Everything is positive and solid at the moment.”

Djokovic broke to love in the third game of the third set after an unforced error by Norrie and the former world number one never looked back from there to book a last-eight meeting with German third seed Alexander Zverev.

The last time the duo clashed was in the Australian Open semi-finals in January, when Djokovic had to retire injured, but he will now look to extend his 8-5 record over the German.

