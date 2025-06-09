Naitasiri stage comeback to defend Farebrother Trophy

Naitasiri Mens Rugby team post match after defeating Malolo Rugby team [file photo]

Naitasiri produced a strong second-half performance to beat Nadroga 18-11 in Round 3 of the Skipper Cup, successfully defending the Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nadroga held the advantage at the break, leading 6-3 through two penalties from Jone Vatuwaliwali, while Naitasiri’s only points in the first half came from the boot of Senijale Qiokata.

The Stallions extended their lead early in the second spell with a try to fullback Sefanaia Tokaduadua. But Naitasiri clawed their way back, with Etonia Rokotuisawa slotting a penalty to close the gap to five points.

Nadroga’s errors in the backline then proved costly, as Naitasiri struck with back-to-back tries.

Apimeleki Naboleqa crossed first before Sakaraia Soqosoqonakalou powered over to win it for Naitasiri in the dying stages.

The 18-11 win was a redemption for the Highlanders, who bounced back after their defeat to Tailevu last week, and ensures they retain the prestigious Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy for another week.

