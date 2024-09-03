Seinfeld's role on Walker's long road to recovery

The Roosters have rallied round their injured stars, including Sam Walker, ahead of the NRL finals. (Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS)

Angus Crichton has enlisted Jerry Seinfeld to help Sydney Roosters teammate Sam Walker on the long road to recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

But with a premiership on the line, Crichton says the Roosters cannot become bogged down by three devastating injury blows suffered during the loss to Canberra.

An ACL rupture is set to sideline star halfback Walker into next year, with hooker Brandon Smith also missing until 2025 through his own knee injury.

In better news, forward Victor Radley is some chance of shaking off a shoulder issue to feature during finals.

But Walker’s injury threatens the Roosters’ hopes of a deep run through the post-season; in the NRL era, no side has won the premiership without their first-choice halfback.

“My heart hurts for those guys,” Crichton said.

“Obviously we’ve got a difficult road ahead of us. My heart goes out to those guys that have ended their season.”

Crichton made a bee-line for Walker’s place after the upset loss on Sunday and whacked on a favourite sitcom to help cheer his mate up.

“I went and hung out with Sammy after the game, we were watching Seinfeld on his couch,” Crichton said.

“I’m really tight with Sammy, I sort of tried to take him under my wing when he came here (from Brisbane) as a young kid. He’s one of my good mates, so I’m hurting for him.”

At the same time, Crichton is wary of committing too much energy to the personnel issues as Easts look to defy predictions the injuries will thwart their title hopes.

“We can’t dwell on (the injuries) too much,” Crichton said.

“We’ll support them and get around them but the next job is Souths (on Friday).

“We’re going to go down swinging, there’s no way we’re going out without a fight. We’ve got such a great squad with so much depth in so many positions.

“We believe in what we can do.”

Roosters players did not have to go to work on Monday, but Connor Watson was similarly quick to organise a catch-up with Smith.

The State of Origin utility is the leading candidate to play hooker in Smith’s absence during the run through finals, though Zach Dockar-Clay is a specialist option.

“I’m ready to go wherever I need to whether it’s there, in the halves, lock. I’m happy to do whatever. I have been enjoying playing hooker this year,” Watson said.

Sandon Smith joins Watson as an option to replace Walker in the halves but coach Trent Robinson could choose to move Joey Manu from the centres.

Manu spent time at five-eighth last season during Walker’s previous ACL struggles and would have a handy replacement of his own in in-form Sitili Tupouniua, used at centre at times in 2024.

“We’re fortunate at the Roosters that we’ve got a pretty deep squad this year,” Watson said.