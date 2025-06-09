Iran faces US ultimatum over Strait of Hormuz access

Global tensions have sharply escalated after the United States issued a warning to Iran over access to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

US President Donald Trump says a “whole civilisation will die tonight” unless Iran agrees to reopen the strait, setting a deadline at 8:00am Fiji time today.

He also suggested there is still a chance for a breakthrough before the deadline, saying “something revolutionarily wonderful can happen.”

The US has carried out fresh strikes on military targets in Iran, including Kharg Island, a key oil export terminal.

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US Vice President JD Vance says Washington still has “tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use,” but claims US military objectives are largely complete.

Iranian media report at least two people were killed after a strike on a bridge in Kashan.

Israel has warned civilians against using trains for safety, as it says Iran has launched further missile attacks in response.

Several Gulf nations also report overnight strikes, as the situation continues to intensify across the region.

The situation remains highly volatile as the world waits for developments ahead of the US deadline.