Pressure mounts on Fiji’s aged care system

Calls are growing for improved support systems for the elderly in Fiji, as existing aged care services come under pressure and many senior citizens are left without adequate care.

The Nasinu District Council for Older Persons says the shortage of facilities is becoming increasingly concerning, particularly along the Suva–Nausori corridor.

Chair Randhir Prasad says the Golden Age Home in Samabula is struggling to cope with demand, while there are no other aged care homes in the surrounding area.

He warns that without new facilities, many elderly Fijians risk isolation and limited access to essential care and support services.

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“So I request that this issue be looked into. I have submitted my recommendations to the National Aging Policy Review with the Ministry for Social Welfare and also with the Ministry for Multiethnic Affairs.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says government continues to provide a range of support measures, including assistance with medical needs and pension options for retirees.

He says some cases of vulnerability are linked to early withdrawal of pension funds, which can leave individuals without long-term financial security.

However, advocates say more targeted outreach and expanded aged care services are urgently needed to address the growing demand.

They warn that without stronger investment in infrastructure and community-based support, many elderly Fijians will continue to face gaps in care and assistance.