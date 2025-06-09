Over 150 people shelter in five evacuation centres

A total of more than 150 people are currently sheltering in evacuation centres across Fiji as authorities continue to monitor the impacts of severe weather conditions.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office confirms that five evacuation centres remain active across the Eastern, Western and Central Divisions, accommodating 151 individuals from 58 households as at 3pm today.

Of these, three evacuation centres are operating in the districts of Nakasaleka and Naceva in Kadavu, one in Naviti District in Ba, and one in Suva.

The NDMO says it continues to strongly urge all affected communities to follow official advisories and move to the nearest evacuation centre when necessary.

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Authorities are also calling on the public to remain vigilant, prioritise safety, and look out for one another as conditions remain unstable in parts of the country.