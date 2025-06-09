NFA urges fire safety checks after Nadi blaze

The National Fire Authority is urging businesses to prioritise fire safety following a major warehouse fire in Nadi over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a storage facility owned by Jack’s of Fiji along Sagayam Road at around 2:50pm on Sunday.

Two fire trucks and 10 firefighters from the Nadi Fire Station were deployed to the scene.

Despite low water pressure from a nearby hydrant, crews were able to draw water from a nearby river, helping contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

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The fire was extinguished just after 4pm. No injuries were reported, but the storage facility was completely destroyed. The cost of damage is yet to be determined.

Initial findings suggest the property may have been accessible to the public, with investigations now underway to determine the cause.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident is a serious concern, stressing that fires in storage facilities can spread quickly.

He is urging property owners to install smoke alarms, maintain fire systems, and secure their premises to reduce risks.

The public is also reminded to report emergencies by calling 910.