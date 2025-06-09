China and Russia block UN bid to protect Hormuz shipping

China and Russia have blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at protecting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The 15-member council voted on the proposal on Tuesday, with 11 countries supporting it, while China and Russia voted against, and two countries abstained.

Because both countries are permanent members of the council, their opposition meant the resolution could not be passed.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani confirmed the outcome, saying the draft resolution failed due to the negative vote of a permanent member.

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The proposal, put forward by Bahrain, called for countries to work together to ensure the safety of ships using the key global oil route.