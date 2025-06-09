ECD program highlights inclusion efforts for Autism awareness

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As World Autism Awareness Day is marked and Autism Awareness Month observed throughout April, Fiji’s Early Childhood Development program is reinforcing its call for greater inclusion, early identification, and stronger support systems for children on the autism spectrum.

In a statement released this week, the ECD program emphasized that every child deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive in an environment that understands their unique needs.

The program highlighted that early intervention and supportive care during the formative years are critical, as this is when brain development is at its peak.

Officials noted that in Fiji, awareness and access to early support services remain essential, particularly for young children showing developmental differences.

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The ECD program stressed that with the right support, children with autism can reach their full potential.

A key part of this effort is the program’s ongoing partnership with the Frank Hilton Organization, which has long advocated for children living with disabilities.

Together, the two entities aim to expand public awareness, provide accurate information to families, and improve access to professional services.

Throughout April, the joint advocacy campaign will focus on promoting early detection and intervention, educating parents and caregivers about autism, and encouraging inclusive practices in homes, schools, and communities.

The initiative will also highlight the range of support services available through the Frank Hilton Organization and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The ECD program is calling on families, educators, health workers, and community members to work together in building a more inclusive society—one where all children, regardless of ability, feel valued and supported.