Westpac Fiji to host Female Founders Market Day in Suva

[Photo: FILE]

Westpac Fiji will host its first Female Founders Market Day for 2026 this Saturday, April 11, at the University of the South Pacific Laucala Campus car park in Suva.

The event, part of Westpac’s Female Founders Program, is open to the public and aims to support women entrepreneurs and small business owners by giving them a platform to showcase and sell their products.

Shoppers can expect a variety of locally made items, including hand-crafted ornaments, woven mats, homemade food, clothing, and other artisanal goods, along with entertainment on site.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith says the initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting women in business and expanding economic opportunities.

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He says the market provides a space for women to showcase their talents and grow their customer base.

Westpac Manager Community and Engagement Keni Baro says the event is another way to support women-led enterprises and encourages the public to attend.

The market begins at 9am at USP Laucala Campus car park.