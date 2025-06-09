Suva residents prepare for TC Vaianu

Residents in Suva’s informal settlements are taking precautions as the effects of Tropical Cyclone Vaianu are expected to last until tomorrow.

Drawing from past experiences, families spent the day securing their homes, storing clean water, and stocking up on essential food supplies.

Residents are preparing, and families are ensuring that relevant help and necessities are ready during the natural disaster.

“My husband passed away a few months ago. My friends here in residence have come over to help me secure the house and ensure my home is safe.”

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Residents of the Muslim League settlement say they are already experiencing strong winds. They have secured their homes to ensure roofs and structures are firmly tied down.

Vatuwaqa resident Tomasi Tuibua says they experienced flooding in their area two nights ago. He adds that they are now fully prepared, with their belongings moved to higher ground and food safely stored.

People are taking proper precautions, not waiting until the last minute, ensuring their homes and families are prepared ahead of the approaching cyclone.