Multiple road closures reported across Fiji

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The Fiji Roads Authority has issued its latest update on road conditions, reporting widespread disruptions across the country following severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu.

As of 10:00am, authorities confirmed that the Western Division alone has recorded 10 road closures, with several key routes affected by flooding, fallen trees, and infrastructure damage.

Along Queens Road, fallen trees between Bavu and Navuto have reduced traffic to a single lane, with emergency crews currently on-site clearing debris.

In its Western Division update, the authority reported that 14 crossings have been impacted by flooding, including four closures due to debris and one crossing shut after a deck washout.

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Additionally, seven roads are affected by floodwaters, while 20 roads have been obstructed by fallen trees. Three roads have been impacted by fallen Energy Fiji Limited power poles, and one road has been affected by an overslip.

Four bridges are currently restricted to single-lane access due to flooding.

Newly affected areas in the Western Division include Valley Road, Kings Road at Tagitagi, Koronubu Road, and sections of Queens Road, all reduced to single-lane access due to fallen trees. Other impacted locations include Koula Road, Nawai Crossing, FSC Korotale Road, Katudrau Crossing, and Narara 1 Crossing.

Meanwhile, in the Central Division, three crossings have been affected by flooding, with one closed due to an underslip.

Three roads have been impacted by fallen trees, while another has been closed due to an overslip. A new closure has also been reported along Waiyanitu Road near Nakavu Village.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on road conditions as response teams continue clearing operations and assessing damage.