Nadi River surpasses critical level

Residents in Nadi are being urged to take all necessary precautions as the Nadi River has risen above the critical level, with the risk of significant flooding extremely high.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has confirmed the river level is currently at 4.7 metres, which is 1.2 metres above the critical threshold, and continues to rise.

In the past 24 hours, 175 millimetres of rainfall has been recorded.

This is a substantial amount of rain for a single day, indicating intense and persistent downpours that are contributing directly to rising water levels.

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Authorities are strongly advising the public to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures, and move to higher ground if necessary.