CCF pushes for landlord–tenant law amid regulatory gap

The Consumer Council of Fiji is calling for stronger legal protection for both landlords and tenants, saying Fiji currently operates without specific landlord and tenancy legislation.

Seema Shandil says the absence of a dedicated law leaves a major gap in regulating rental relationships, even as rental disputes continue to rise across the country.

She says the Council has been actively advocating for the introduction of clear legislation and has raised the issue with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Shandil says while government, through the Ministry for Commerce and Business Development, is exploring the development of such a law, current protections remain limited.

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“We don’t have laws, as we have just discussed, but we have self-regulating guidelines. We use these to provide advisories and guide landlords and tenants. This ensures that consumers are supported and informed despite the absence of dedicated legislation.”

The Council says it continues to rely on these guidelines to advise both landlords and tenants on their rights and responsibilities.

It also maintains that a formal legal framework is needed to provide clearer protection and reduce disputes in the rental sector.

The Consumer Council has made several submissions pushing for reform, as discussions continue on how best to regulate the growing rental market in Fiji.