Transmission fault disrupts power supply across Viti Levu

Power supply has been disrupted across Viti Levu due to a fault on a major transmission line amid ongoing adverse weather conditions.

The Energy Fiji Limited says the fault occurred on the main 132,000-volt transmission line between Wailoa and Nadarivatu, affecting electricity supply.

Teams are currently working to restore power in a safe and systematic manner.

Authorities have apologised for the inconvenience caused and are urging the public to remain patient as restoration efforts continue.