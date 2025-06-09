IFC pushes banks to remove barriers for women entrepreneurs

The International Finance Corporation is urging Fiji’s financial sector to change the way it assesses and supports women entrepreneurs, saying current lending systems are holding back business growth.

It says many women still face difficulties accessing finance due to strict collateral requirements and a lack of tailored financial products for women-led businesses.

UN independent finance specialist Akata Taito says the system continues to overlook the potential of women entrepreneurs, limiting their ability to expand and contribute to the economy.

She warns that without reform, many capable women will remain under-financed, resulting in missed economic opportunities for Fiji.

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“If we don’t change the structures and the way the financial system works, capable women entrepreneurs will remain under-financed, and Fiji will miss out on the economic benefits their businesses could generate.”

The IFC says empowering women through better access to finance would help unlock stronger business growth and broader economic development across the country.