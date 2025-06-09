Government expected to update fuel situation today

[Photo: FILE]

The government is expected to provide an update today on Fiji’s fuel situation following a statement last week by Minister Lynda Tabuya on rising global fuel prices and potential supply risks.

Tabuya said the issue was driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have affected global shipping routes and pushed up fuel costs, though she stressed Fiji currently has stable fuel supply.

“There is no fuel shortage right now. This is a fuel price issue,”

She also confirmed the activation of the Fiji National Fuel Emergency Action Plan, which outlines phased measures ranging from conservation efforts to possible restrictions if conditions worsen.

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The government had indicated it would provide its next update today which is expected to be released today as officials review the latest developments.