12 evacuation centres activated

The Fiji National Disaster Risk Management Office has confirmed that 12 evacuation centres are currently active across the country as adverse weather continues to impact several divisions.

As of 7pm today, eight evacuation centres are operating in the Western Division, three in the Eastern Division, and one in the Central Division.

More than 290 people from over 100 households have been evacuated and are currently being accommodated in these centres after being relocated from affected areas.

Authorities are urging members of the public to remain alert, follow official advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through flooded areas.

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For assistance or information on the nearest evacuation centre, the public is advised to contact their respective Divisional Emergency Operations Centre.

Officials continue to stress the importance of staying safe and looking out for one another during this period of severe weather.