Tourism Fiji says all guests safe

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Tourism Fiji is closely monitoring the movement of TC Vaianu.

The Tourism Fiji team today contacted properties across Kadavu, the Mamanuca Islands, and the Yasawa Islands.

Reports received so far indicate that all guests are safe and accounted for, with no major damage reported at this time.

While Matamanoa, Malolo, Likuliku Lagoon, and Yasawa Island Resort have experienced minimal damage, Tourism Fiji confirms it will continue reaching out to properties across other divisions.