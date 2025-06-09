Drua brace for Force kicking game

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s back three are expected to be under a lot of pressure from the Western Force’s kicking game in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash in Lautoka on Saturday.

The Force have an average of 25 kicks in play per game in the last seven rounds.

This is something, Drua head coach, Glen Jackson and his team will have to brace for.

Jackson says if they can get on top of the visitors kicking game then it can work to the home side’s advantage.

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He adds that the Force is expected to unleash former Kangaroos and New South Wales State of Origin rep Zac Lomax in Lautoka.

Jackson also says that it’s a dufficult week for fans especially those in the western division but hopes they can turn up on Saturday to support the side.

The Drua play Western Force at 4:35pm on Saturday and watch it live on FBC Sports.