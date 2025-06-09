Meyer was top pick for Flying Fijians job in 2023

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Former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer was the preferred candidate to take over the Fiji Water Flying Fijians coaching role after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This was revealed by Fiji Rugby Union Chair, John Sanday, to FBC Sports a week after Senirusi Seruvakula was announced as interim coach.

Sanday told FBC Sports that Meyer, Mick Byrne, and Senirusi Seruvakula were shortlisted for the position after Simon Raiwalui stepped down following the World Cup in France.

He says Meyer was strongly considered for the role, but the FRU was unable to meet some of his conditions and salary expectations, which ultimately influenced the decision.

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As a result, the board appointed Byrne as head coach at the time.

Sanday says with Byrne now stepping down, the union had to move quickly and appoint Seruvakula as interim coach, as he was already part of the previous shortlist.

He adds that time constraints were a key factor, with the 2026 Nations Championship just months away.