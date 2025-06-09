Rural children miss disability support

[Photo: FILE]

National Council for Persons with Disabilities representative Kolinio Laisenia highlighted that, many children with disability in rural and remote areas remain invisible and miss out on essential support.

He says that a lack of identification and reporting means children are left without access to education, therapy, and assistive services.

“Many children are still not identified or reported, especially in rural and remote areas. Many children remain invisible and miss out on support.”

She added that limited awareness, stigma, and fragmented services often leave families struggling to access the help they need, making it harder for children with disabilities to stay in school and reach their potential.

Article continues after advertisement

Advocates say bridging these gaps is essential to ensure every child with a disability has equal opportunities to learn, participate, and thrive in their communities.