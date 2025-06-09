Trump proposes two-week ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump says he is prepared to suspend military action against Iran for two weeks, as part of a proposed ceasefire agreement.

In a statement posted on his official social media page, Trump said the decision followed discussions with Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s military leadership, who requested more time for diplomacy.

Trump said the ceasefire would only happen if Iran agrees to the “complete, immediate and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global fuel supply.

He also claimed that the United States has already met its military objectives and that progress has been made toward a longer-term peace agreement.

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Trump added that Iran had presented a 10-point proposal, which he believes could form the basis for negotiations, with the two-week pause allowing time to finalise a deal.

The development signals a possible shift from military action to diplomacy, although the situation remains uncertain as tensions in the region continue.

Meanwhile, global leaders have raised concerns about rising tensions. The Pope has described threats against civilians in Iran as unacceptable, while United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is said to be deeply troubled by the situation.

Iranian state media report that two people were killed after a strike on a bridge in Kashan, adding to fears that the conflict could worsen.