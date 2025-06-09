New disaster tracker to strengthen Fiji’s preparedness

Fiji is strengthening its approach to disaster management with a new digital system designed to improve how the country prepares for and responds to natural hazards.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy Online Tracker has been launched to help government ministries monitor, in real time, how they are implementing disaster preparedness and risk reduction activities.

The platform replaces a manual reporting system that often made it difficult to track progress across agencies and measure how policies were being carried out.

The move comes as Fiji continues to record significant losses from natural disasters, averaging around $158 million annually, highlighting the need for stronger coordination and planning.

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NDMO Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa says the new system marks a shift in how government approaches disaster management.

“So we can see for sure what is being progressed and what is pending, what needs resources, and from that data we can then allocate the necessary resources.”

He says the tracker brings together more than 30 ministries and agencies under a coordinated framework, ensuring disaster risk reduction is embedded in national planning and financing.

The NDMO Director adds the system supports Fiji’s alignment with international frameworks such as the Sendai Framework, while also improving accountability and evidence-based decision-making.

The platform, developed with support from the Pacific Community and funded by the European Union, is expected to strengthen long-term resilience as Fiji continues to face increasing climate and disaster risks.