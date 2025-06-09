Talaouli helps power Takia to J19 marathon gold

Fifteen-year-old Marie-Louise Talaouli.

Fifteen-year-old Marie-Louise Talaouli is already proving she can hold her own against older competition, playing a key role in her team’s gold medal performance in the Wai Tui International J19 V6 Marathon that concluded over the weekend.

Representing Takia Outrigger Canoe Club, the young paddler helped power her crew to victory in the gruelling 12-kilometre race, competing against more experienced athletes with remarkable determination and resilience.

Originally from Samoa, Talaouli has embraced her move to Fiji, quickly settling into the Takia setup.

Despite racing in a higher age grade, she showed maturity beyond her years in both her performance and mindset.

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The race began at a blistering pace, with crews tightly packed in the opening stages before gradually spreading out.

Talaouli’s team remained in close contention with rivals including USP and Kai Wai, going stroke for stroke through the early kilometres.

“We started off strong and stayed neck to neck with the other teams.”

A defining moment came near the buoy, where Talaouli and her teammates lifted their intensity, urging each other on in a bid to break away.

Their resolve was further tested when they delayed a planned water break on their coach’s instructions, opting to maintain momentum while still locked in a tight battle.

“We were dehydrated for a while because we didn’t want to lose ground, but once we took our break, we got a second wind and pushed again.”

Racing in the J19 category at just 15, Talaouli admits to moments of self-doubt but used them as motivation to rise to the level of her older teammates.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m slowing the team down, but I just keep telling myself to push harder and lift my level.”

Her contribution ultimately helped Takia secure gold, capping off an inspiring performance that underlines her potential in the sport.

Talaouli also encouraged other young athletes to pursue sports they are passionate about.

“Every sport is hard, but if you love it, you’ll enjoy it. Paddling is a great sport—you meet new people and there’s always competitions. If you love the water, this is the sport to try.”

With a gold medal already to her name, Talaouli is a rising talent to watch in Fiji’s paddling scene.