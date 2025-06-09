FHRADC seeks public input on Children with Disabilities Study

[File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has issued a final call for submissions to its landmark study on the rights of children with disabilities, with the deadline fast approaching on April 9, 2026.

Director Loukinikini Lewaravu is urging communities, families, caregivers, and stakeholders who have not yet contributed to come forward and share their views before time runs out.

She says the nationwide study the first of its kind in Fiji aims to capture the real-life experiences of children with disabilities and uncover the barriers that continue to limit their inclusion, safety, and dignity.

Lewaravu adds that while the Commission has already gathered valuable insights through talanoa-style consultations and interviews in both iTaukei and Fiji Hindi, many voices are still missing especially from families whose experiences often go unheard.

Article continues after advertisement

The Commission is encouraging families, caregivers, teachers, service providers, and the wider public to make submissions, which will help shape evidence-based recommendations to strengthen laws, policies, and services for children with disabilities in Fiji.

Submissions can be made online via: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GJZJTF