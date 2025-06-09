Young referee impresses at FMFA IDC final

A young referee has emerged as one of the standout stories from the Dayals Sawmillers Pte Ltd 66th Fiji Muslim Sports Association IDC final held at Govind Park in Ba.

Year 9 Xavier College student Vedant Mistry earned praise for his composed and confident officiating in the Under-14 playoff matches at the national tournament.

Despite his age, Mistry showed maturity beyond his years, managing key fixtures with calm decision-making and a strong understanding of the game.

His performance impressed officials, players, and spectators, highlighting his potential not only as a referee but also as a future leader in the sport.

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The achievement is a proud moment for Xavier College, his family, and the wider football community, while also inspiring other young people to pursue their passion regardless of age.

With performances like this, officials say the future of Fiji football looks bright.