Nawaijikuma residents forced to evacuate amid adverse weather

[Photo: FILE]

Nadi’s Nawaijikuma settlement, one of the areas most affected by adverse weather, saw residents forced to leave their homes and seek higher ground as Severe Tropical Cyclone Vaianu swept through the Western Division today.

Locals say flooding in the settlement has been an ongoing problem during heavy weather, often causing damage to homes and personal belongings.

Vijendra Achari, a resident in the area, expressed that he wishes to relocate but said financial constraints make relocation difficult.

All homes in the area are being affected by the floods

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Emi Maniti, another resident who was preparing to move to safer ground, said the recurring floods have made her seriously consider leaving the area.

Maniti said that the recent floods have damaged her belongings, including beddings, carpets, and even parts of her house’s interior.

The community also highlighted the issue of improper rubbish disposal, which worsens flooding and increases vulnerability during storms.