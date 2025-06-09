Food Processors Fiji names acting CEO

Food Processors Fiji Limited has appointed Vinal Chand as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective from March 30.

Chand takes over from Raneel Mudaliar, whose contract ended on March 27.

The company’s Board and management have thanked Mudaliar for his leadership and contribution to the company’s growth.

The Board says it has confidence in Chand, highlighting his experience and strong understanding of the company’s direction.

Article continues after advertisement

Food Processors Fiji says it remains focused on maintaining operations and performance during this transition period.