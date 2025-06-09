Fury eyes comeback to revive boxing

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed the motivation behind yet another comeback, declaring his intention to “make boxing great again.”

Speaking candidly, Fury said his return to the ring is driven by a belief that the sport has lost excitement during his absence.

The outspoken Brit, who claims to have retired multiple times, said boxing has been on a “downward slope” since he last stepped away more than a year ago.

Fury insisted that the sport reaches its peak when he is actively competing, adding that fans are more engaged when he is involved.

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Known for his confidence and showmanship, he even joked that the idea was backed by artificial intelligence, referencing ChatGPT as agreeing with his claim.

Drawing comparisons to political slogans, Fury said his mission mirrors that of Donald Trump, who famously campaigned to “make America great again,” with the heavyweight star now aiming to restore excitement and global appeal to boxing.

The 35-year-old’s comments have already sparked debate among fans, but one thing remains certain—Fury’s return is set to bring renewed attention to the heavyweight division.