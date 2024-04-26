MBHS aware of RKS force for Centennial celebrations

Marist Brothers High School athletes are aware that Ratu Kadavulevu School will not want to return empty handed when the dust settles next Saturday after the Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Marist Coach Antonio Raboiliku says they are aware that the “Delainakaikai” boys are looking at scooping as many medals as they can, if not all, in the boys division to add to their Centennial celebrations this year.

Raboiliku adds that this year’s athletics competition is one that will keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

“RKS and Marist are always traditional rivals whether it be athletes or whether it be rugby or any other sport they come face to face with and yes we have heard about the Centennial and I’m sure RKS would not want to go back empty handed as it will be great and something to look forward to.”

However, Raboiliku says they are the defending champions and will not bow down easily come game day as they are also looking at maintaining their winning streak.

The Coach who is dubbed as the man with the Midas touch helped Marist win 13 gold, six silver and seven bronze last year to break a six year drought.

Marist will now focus on filling in the gaps with the remaining days to the highly anticipated competition.

The Fiji Finals will begin on Thursday until Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports from 8.30am to 6pm.