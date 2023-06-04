Traditional giants in for FACT semis

The four semifinalists for the Digicel Fiji FACT

It will be a tantalizing battle during the Digicel Fiji FACT play-off stages with four of traditional footballing giants having qualified.

Hyperchem Lautoka, Rooster Ba, AK Plumbing/Glamada Rewa and Extra Supermarket Labasa are the four teams standing after the completion of pool stages.

This has been confirmed after Rewa and Nadi drew 1-all in the last pool match, which sees the Delta Tigers top the pool, while Nadi bid goodbye to the tournament.

Lautoka battles Labasa at 2pm on Saturday after which Rewa and Ba clash at 4.30pm.

Lautoka, Ba and Rewa have all come through unbeaten in pool stages, while Labasa had to dig deep and came through with a loss, draw and a win.

The crowd support has always favored Labasa at Laucala, and they will be banking on that.

Rewa will also get good support from its faithful, while the Westerners will also be out to prove a point.

Ba has a youthful lineup and its Fiji Under-20 players have shown good stamina, while Lautoka heads into the last four as a side with most national reps in its ranks.

With defending champion and back-to-back winner, Suva out, for the first time from the previous two tournaments, there will be a new winner.