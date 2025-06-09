Qereqeretabua leads delegation to New Delhi

Fiji will be represented at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in New Delhi from Thursday.

The Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua will attend on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko, who had prior commitments. She will be joined by Deputy Secretary-General Abele Sakulu and Manager Tables Saleshni Prasad.

The CSPOC brings together Speakers and Presiding Officers from parliaments of independent Commonwealth countries. Qereqeretabua said the Conference was a key platform to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, promote democratic values and reinforce ties between Fiji and India.

The Fijian Parliament thanked the Government of India for funding the delegation’s travel. Qereqeretabua said participation shows Fiji’s commitment to Commonwealth engagement and building parliamentary partnerships.

The conference aims to support fairness in parliamentary leadership, improve knowledge of parliamentary democracy and strengthen parliamentary institutions across the Commonwealth.

The Fijian Parliament said it looks forward to working with international partners to advance democratic governance and shared Commonwealth values.

