Parents charged for alleged manslaughter: ODPP Stats

A 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were charged with one count of manslaughter last month.

The charges arose from breach of duty which resulted in the death of the couple’s two-year-old daughter.

The parents allegedly failed to take their daughter to the hospital on time after the child suffered severe burns from boiling water.

Article continues after advertisement

They were among the 56 accused persons, charged in separate serious offences last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in its latest statistics states there were 38 victims of the 67 counts of serious offences.

A 33-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 33-year-old wife.

The accused was also charged with one count of breach of his bail conditions.

The accused allegedly beat his wife with a piece of wood and burnt her feet with a hair straightener.

A 25-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 59-year-old father.

There was one incident where five men were charged with the manslaughter of a 27-year-old man.

The accused persons allegedly assaulted the victim which resulted in his death.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 32-year-old de facto partner.

The accused allegedly punched and kicked the victim.

A 30-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his 22-year-old de facto partner with a kitchen knife.

There was one incident where a 49-year-old man was charged with an attempted arson.

The accused allegedly tried to burn the house of his 44-year-old de facto partner.

A 37-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 52-year-old man with a cane knife while in another incident, a 36-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 28-year-old man with a kitchen knife.

There was one incident where 22-year-old man was charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to a 59-year-old man’s house.

The accused was also charged with one count of burglary and theft for stealing assorted items from the victim’s house.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the unlawful cultivation of 23 plants of cannabis sativa while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the unlawful cultivation of 131 plants of cannabis sativa.

A 41-year-old police officer was charged with one count of careless driving.