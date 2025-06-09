Reguregu for Ratu Epeli Nailatikau continues today

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Tributes continue to pour in as Fiji mourns the passing of former President and Kubuna Chief, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, with delegations gathering at the State House to pay their final respects.

Some of the delegations that will be presenting their reguregu today include the Ba Province, Lomaiviti Province, members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ministry of Health, BSP and Reserve Bank, to name a few.

Last night, old scholars from Queen Victoria School and Adi Cakobau School presented their reguregu, honouring the late statesman’s legacy of leadership and service to the nation.

Another delegation from the Yasana o Ra, comprising the four tikina of Nalawa, Nakorotubu, Saivou and Rakiraki, also presented their reguregu in tribute to the late leader.

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Delivering the traditional message, the herald described Ratu Epeli as one of Fiji’s most respected Heads of State, reflecting on his distinguished career and his role in strengthening national unity, stability, and governance.

His leadership, marked by dignity and service, was acknowledged as instrumental in bridging traditional and modern institutions. Leading the Ra delegation, provincial representatives conveyed their deepest condolences, paying tribute to a lifetime of service that helped shape Fiji’s development.

The Adi Cakobau School Old Girls Association, alongside members of the Parents Teachers Association and the Board of Governors, say the tribute carried deep cultural and historical significance, as the school is named after Adi Litia Cakobau, the grandmother of Ratu Epeli, symbolising a strong ancestral link between the chiefly lineage of Bau and the institution.