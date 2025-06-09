Knockout hope still alive for the Drua

[Photo: FILE]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s hopes of reaching the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific knockout stage remain alive as they prepare for a crucial clash against the Brumbies in Canberra this weekend.

The Drua head into round 10 with renewed confidence following their narrow 24-22 win over the Western Force in Lautoka last week.

Currently sitting 9th on the standings with 12 points from three wins, the side knows every game is now critical with six matches remaining in the season.

The team will be aiming to build momentum and finally break their away-game struggles when they face the Brumbies.

Article continues after advertisement

There is added motivation for the players after confirmation that head coach Glen Jackson will not complete his three-year term, with the squad determined to give him a strong finish by pushing for a late run into the playoffs.

The Drua will take on the Brumbies at 9.35pm this Saturday in Canberra, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD on the Walesi set-top box.