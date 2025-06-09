Tight health measures for Ratu Epeli’s funeral

[Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, working alongside the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, has stepped up operations to ensure a safe and healthy environment during the State Funeral of former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Health inspectors and RFMF teams are actively disinfecting sanitary facilities and waste areas, while ensuring soap and sanitiser supplies are consistently available at key locations.

Officials are also closely monitoring food preparation areas at every meal to maintain strict hygiene standards.

Medical teams remain on standby throughout the event, ready to respond to emergencies, stabilise patients and carry out referrals if needed.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities say the coordinated effort is aimed at safeguarding public health during the national event.