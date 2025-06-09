Expired leases push farmers to social welfare

Farmer Mohammed Gani. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Some cane farmers in Seaqaqa, Macuata, are now relying on social welfare support to survive, as delays in land lease renewals continue to take a toll on their livelihoods.

Families say that with leases expired or still pending, their main source of income has been cut off, forcing them to find alternative ways to pay arrears and meet daily needs.

Farmer Mohammed Gani says while the iTaukei Land Trust Board has approved his residential lease, his cane farm lease remains unresolved despite multiple applications since 2020.

He claims the delay is linked to proposed housing development plans in Seaqaqa, leaving farmers uncertain about their future and the sustainability of cane farming in the area.

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“We have been applying since 2020, and to this day, nothing has been approved. All we want is for them to consider us and approve the lease so we can continue farming and earn a living.”

Another tenant, Rup Wati, says the situation has become even more difficult, with financial pressure forcing her family to depend on social welfare while trying to settle outstanding payments.

“They told me I would be given space for a car park to run my car wash business, but that has not happened. I took a loan from FDB, and now five years have passed without any progress. I am still struggling.”

She says the family is now doing whatever they can to keep up with payments.

“My husband is now receiving social welfare assistance, and we are trying to save whatever we can to pay our arrears.”

Other farmers along the Seaqaqa corridor are facing similar challenges and calling for urgent intervention, warning that delays in lease renewals are affecting not only families but also cane production in the North.

Questions have been sent to the iTaukei Land Trust Board, and a response is awaited.