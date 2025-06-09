Fijiana 7s sharpen up in Hong Kong build-up

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has wasted no time settling into Hong Kong, putting in early work both on and off the field as they build towards this weekend’s tournament.

Arriving alongside the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s side, the team has focused on fine-tuning combinations, gaining match exposure, and adapting to conditions ahead of one of the biggest stops on the sevens circuit.

Their preparation has included a mix of training, competitive scrimmages, and community engagement.

Head coach Richard Walker says the early arrival has been key to their build-up.

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“Yeah, we came last week Sunday with the men’s team… we were hosted by the Hong Kong Football Club, where we trained.”

Walker revealed the squad also benefited from valuable game time against international opposition during their stay.

“We had a four-team scrimmage against Hong Kong, Canada and Denmark… that was good for us.”

Beyond the field, the team has also connected with the local rugby community through outreach programs, adding another layer to their experience.

Walker says the focus now is on refining key areas as they look to deliver a strong performance.

“The rest of the time, we’re just working on stuff to really have a great showing here in Hong Kong.”

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off this Friday, and you can watch Fiji’s games live on FBC TV.