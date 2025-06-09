Push for sustainable farming gains ground in Cakaudrove

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

More than 100 farmers gathered in Matalolo, Cakaudrove, signalling growing momentum behind sustainable farming practices in the North.

The Soil Replenishment Field Day brought together farmers from five villages, with a strong focus on improving soil health and boosting productivity.

Officials warned that farming in upper catchment areas directly impacts the wider Labasa region, stressing the need for sustainable land management.

Farmers were taken through hands-on sessions, including the use of organic bacterium culture to improve soil fertility, sparking strong interest and discussion.

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Local success stories also took centre stage, with farmers showcasing how diversification is paying off.

One farmer is now supplying major supermarkets in Labasa after multiple pumpkin harvests, while others reported higher yields after switching from cane to crops like dalo and cassava.

Participants shared how idle land is being transformed into productive farms, reducing reliance on traditional crops.

The Ministry says the strong turnout and engagement reflect a shift towards smarter, more resilient farming as communities adapt to changing conditions.