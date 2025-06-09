Burke backs Daugunu for hybrid role

[Photo: FILE]

Wallabies great Matt Burke believes Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu has the ability to play a hybrid role between the backs and forwards following his standout Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Daugunu marked his 100th Super Rugby Pacific appearance with a crucial try in the Reds’ historic win over the Crusaders in Brisbane last weekend.

Burke says Daugunu could follow a “South African model” and even slot in at flanker, highlighting his versatility across multiple positions.

He says the winger has the skillset to cover the backline and step into the forward pack, describing him as an “everywhere man.”

Article continues after advertisement

Daugunu impressed with both attack and defence, finishing with 120 running metres and making key plays across the field.

Former Wallaby Morgan Turinui also praised his work rate and awareness, saying Daugunu’s ability to get involved in all areas of the game sets him apart.

The Reds’ win over the Crusaders was their first at Suncorp Stadium since 2011, with Daugunu’s performance a key factor in the result.