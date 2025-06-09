Kadavu farmer breaks reliance on yaqona to build year-round income

Kadavu farmer, Ilaitia Raiova. [Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

A Kadavu farmer is proving that life beyond yaqona is possible, turning to poultry and dalo to secure a steady income for his family.

Ilaitia Raiova of Niudua Village has spent years relying on yaqona — a crop that takes years to mature and brings uncertain returns.

But determined to create stability, he sought help from the Agriculture Ministry and is now diversifying his farm.

With support, Raiova received 23-layer birds, now growing well and expected to soon provide both food and income.

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He has also planted 500 dalo, despite setbacks from stray cattle, and is pushing ahead with plans to expand.

Working alongside his son, Raiova is now looking to venture into vegetable farming, with the goal of supplying schools and his community.

He says the shift allows them to earn closer to home instead of relying solely on long-term crops deep in the forest.

Raiova is now urging other farmers in Kadavu to seek assistance, saying opportunities exist despite the island’s isolation and market challenges.

His journey highlights a growing push for resilience, as farmers move to diversify and build more secure livelihoods.