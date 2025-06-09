Parents urged to speak up as HIV, TB concerns grow

[Photo: FILE]

Families are being urged to take a more active role in protecting their children as concerns rise over HIV and tuberculosis in Fiji.

Health officials stress that awareness must start at home, with parents encouraged to talk openly with their children and teenagers about risks, behaviour and safety.

They say staying informed through the media and having honest conversations can help prevent infections and keep families safe.

Parents are also being told to closely monitor their children’s activities and ensure they understand the dangers.

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Health experts add that Fiji’s healthcare system is equipped to respond, with integrated services that treat patients holistically — looking beyond symptoms to include family, social and wellbeing needs.

They are encouraging people to speak up during medical visits and seek help early.

Authorities warn that silence and lack of awareness can increase risks, stressing that informed families are key to protecting communities and the nation.