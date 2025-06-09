Primary healthcare focus to ease hospital pressure

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is shifting its healthcare approach toward prevention and early treatment, as part of a new $50 million USD program supported by the Asian Development Bank.

The initiative aims to strengthen services at the community level, reducing the growing burden on major hospitals.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says while upgrades to facilities like the Colonial War Memorial Hospital will continue, the focus is also on enhancing service delivery.

“That is our aim, to not only upgrade the CWM facility, but also improve the healthcare service within. And the funds will be utilised, I mean part of the funds will be utilised for CWM and other facilities as well.”

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ADB Health Specialist Ammar Aftab says strengthening primary healthcare is critical to better health outcomes nationwide.

He adds that investing in healthcare worker training will be key to ensuring long-term sustainability.

“Together with the training for health care workers, we are hoping this will also enable Fiji’s position to be strengthened as a regional hub for health care.”

Officials say the renewed focus on early intervention and workforce development is expected to ease pressure on hospitals and improve patient care nationwide.