Nacola launches second book

Local author Adi Tulia Nacola

Local author Adi Tulia Nacola has emphasized the vital role of nurturing creative writing.

Having cultivated her passion for literature from an early age, influenced by her English lecturer father and former government minister, Ratu Jo Nacola, she has unveiled her latest literary creation, “The Brown Dress.”

Her second novel is a poignant collection spotlighting the struggles faced by women re-entering society after incarceration.

Article continues after advertisement

Nacola says her latest novel gives a voice to the many voiceless women in society today.

“I wrote it to show the public society that they are mothers, some of them are sisters, daughters, cousins, that they are still human beings.”

Beyond her literary pursuits, Nacola manages a furniture business in Pacific Harbor, yet consistently makes time for her true love – writing.

“What I really pull it from is just being able to see each other as human beings and that’s what I want to do. I want people to see people as human beings, to share love, and share care. That’s the inspiration that I write from, there are good people in the world.”

Nacola believes that everyone possesses the ability to be storytellers in their own distinctive ways, asserting that writing is an inclusive endeavour.

She is presently collaborating with her father on a third book, delving into Fiji’s history, which she hopes to launch next year.