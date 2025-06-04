Doctor urges inclusive healthcare schemes

[File Photo]

A leading heart surgeon is urging stronger government collaboration with private healthcare providers to ease pressure on Fiji’s overwhelmed health system.

Dr Sanjeev Khulbey from Pacific Specialist Healthcare is calling for accessible healthcare schemes that allow public and private hospitals to better share the patient burden.

“So, government can also start some type of schemes, which is accessible to the private sector, because there is a big load of, you know, the patients are too much, there are a lot of patients, they are waiting, they are really suffering because of scarcity of finances.”

Dr Sanjeev Khulbey.

Dr Khulbey praised the work of local foundations and facilities like the PSH, which offer free or subsidised care, but noted that broader systemic support is needed.

While Dr Khulbey acknowledged he is not a policymaker, he stressed the importance of continued dialogue among healthcare leaders, government agencies, and other stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions.

