FHEC monitors aged-care service course providers

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is keeping a close watch on institutions that offer courses in aged-care services.

FHEC Director Dr Rohit Kishore says currently, only the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) in Fiji offers registered care-giving programs.

He says FHEC is aware of the high demand for caregivers in Fiji and abroad and is scrutinizing registered institutions which have made submissions to offer age-caregiving courses.

“We want to assist them because we do need age-care people here in Fiji and abroad. So we want to assist them but make sure that it is done properly and we produce quality age-carers.”



FHEC Director Dr Rohit Kishore.

He says FHEC wants to avoid a repeat of Fijians being duped in the past into enrolling for caregiving courses by certain individuals and unregistered organizations.