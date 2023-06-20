Defense cooperation in a tug-of-war in Fiji

Fiji’s law enforcement corporation with China hangs in the balance as it signs a separate defence agreement with New Zealand.

The Chinese Embassy states that it cannot understand why it cannot continue its police exchange agreement with Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had stated earlier this month in New Zealand that the exchange agreement is under review as his government considers whether to cancel it outright.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian says the agreement is still valid according to the articles of the MOU even before the two parties reach an agreement.

“The China-Fiji Police Corporation, law Enforcement Corporation are professional, transparent and inclusive which benefit both of our two countries, I cannot see any reason why we cannot continue to do so, so I’m still looking forward, we will keep engaging with coalition government to see what we can do to continue our corporation.”

In 2011, Fiji’s military government signed a memorandum of understanding that allowed Fijian police officers to be trained in China.

The agreement also facilitated the deployment of Chinese officers to Fiji.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua signed the Status of Forces Agreement with New Zealand last week.