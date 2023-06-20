Budget set for next Friday

The coalition government is set to deliver its first budget next Friday.

This as the Parliamentary Business Committee has approved the next Parliament sittings.

The Committee says on June 30th, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad will deliver the 2023–2024 National Budget.

It adds that following this, Parliament will sit again from July 10th to July 14th for the subsequent budget debates.

It further says the programme of sitting periods and the Parliament Sitting Calendar as amended will be formalised by Parliament on June 30th.